New Covid-19 cluster involving foreign workers found in Sarawak

KUCHING: Sarawak has identified a new cluster involving foreign workers after an Indonesian tested positive for Covid-19 today, the state disaster management committee said.

Its chairman Douglas Uggah Embas said the victim had close contact with another Indonesian construction worker who tested positive for the virus on June 7.

He said the health department would be conducting active case detection (ACD) at the construction site at Jalan Keretapi and at the workers’ homes in Sungai Moyan here.

Uggah said all Malaysians from the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan were no longer required to apply for a police permit or obtain approval from the committee before entering Sarawak starting tomorrow.

He said they were also not required to undergo Covid-19 tests three days before entering the state.

“However, they must comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) which can be downloaded from the MySejahtera, CovidTrace Sarawak and Qmunity apps as well as to fill in the e-health declaration form at http://sdmc.sarawak.gov.my.

“Covid-19 tests will also be conducted randomly among visitors who enter Sarawak,” he said at a press conference here.

Uggah also said Sarawakians who returned from overseas would have to undergo 14 days’ quarantine at designated hotels, and samples taken from them on the 10th day.

“Malaysians with travel history overseas in the last one month are also required to undergo 14 days’ quarantine, and samples also taken from them on the 10th day,” he said.

Beginning tomorrow, travel between states and districts would also be allowed. In addition, gatherings of not more than 100 people would be permitted, depending on the size of the venue.

“However, they must comply with the SOPs including social distancing and ensure self-cleanliness,” he said.

On the lifting of other restrictions with the implementation of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) as announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday, Uggah said Sarawak would abide by any ruling in general but would still look at the SOPs “as some may not be applicable to the state”.

However, he said premises such as pubs, nightclubs, entertainment outlets, reflexology and karaoke outlets and theme parks, and activities such as kenduris and open houses involving more than 100 people were still not allowed.

Also prohibited were overseas travel, swimming and contact sports such as rugby, football and hockey.

