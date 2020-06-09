No more social distancing on RapidKL trains

PETALING JAYA: RapidKL train operations will return to normal on June 10, with commuters no longer required to adhere to social distancing rules.

Rapid Rail CEO Abdul Hadi Amran said the decision was in line with the standard operating procedures issued by the transport ministry for the duration of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period, allowing all rail services except the ETS and KTM Intercity to function at 100% capacity.

“Starting June 10 under the RMCO, there will be no more social distancing for the Kelana Jaya LRT service, Ampang/Sri Petaling LRT, Sungai Buloh-Kajang MRT and monorail line operated by Rapid Rail,” he said in a statement today.

However, he said safety measures such as temperature checks and the mandatory use of face masks would continue.

“Disinfection and cleaning at stations as well as on the trains will also continue as usual,” he said.

He also said the number of passengers was expected to increase to 750,000 daily compared to 200,000 during the MCO period.

