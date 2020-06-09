Now, RapidKL says social distancing measures to continue

PETALING JAYA: Rapid KL has backtracked on its earlier statement that social distancing measures would be discontinued on trains and at stations beginning tomorrow, saying it will comply with the government’s decision to continue the practice.

“This policy will be enforced until a new decision is made by the government,” it said in a statement.

“We ask all commuters returning to work on June 10 to follow the policies set and give their full cooperation to the RapidKL staff on duty at stations.”

RapidKL earlier said that all LRT, MRT and monorail operations would return to normal tomorrow, in line with the standard operating procedures issued by the transport ministry for the duration of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period, allowing all rail services except the ETS and KTM Intercity to function at 100% capacity.

Rapid Rail CEO Abdul Hadi Amran added however that safety measures such as temperature checks and the mandatory use of face masks would continue.

In his daily briefing on the Covid-19 situation today, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said RapidKL had no right to change policies or regulations set by the government when it comes to social distancing rules.

“They can’t simply change what has been decided by the government.

“If they want to make changes, they need to apply to the National Security Council,” he said.

