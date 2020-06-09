Health ministry reports record number of daily recoveries

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry this evening confirmed 281 recoveries, the highest number of patients discharged to date.

Seven new infections were also recorded for the second consecutive day, pushing the total number of cases to 8,336.

Of the new cases, six were import cases and the other a local transmission involving a foreigner.

The death toll remains at 117 with no new casualties reported.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there are currently 1,244 active cases, with six patients being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), and one needing respiratory assistance.

