PAS lodges MACC report against Guan Eng, Tommy Thomas over tycoon’s bank accounts

GEORGE TOWN: Penang PAS lodged a report against former finance minister Lim Guan Eng and former attorney-general (AG) Tommy Thomas at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) here today, accusing them of abusing their positions in allegedly asking for the freeze on the bank accounts of a businessman under investigation to be lifted.

Penang PAS deputy youth chief Abdul Razib Abdul Rahim said MACC should look into a letter purportedly written by Thomas whom he claimed released the accounts on Guan Eng’s request.

“I believe Guan Eng had a direct or indirect interest in using his office, position and influence to cause former AG Thomas to order MACC to unfreeze the bank accounts of Lim Soon Peng.

“I also believe that Thomas, despite being told by MACC that the latter had yet to return RM4 million to the government, used his office, position and influence to cause MACC to unfreeze Soon Peng’s bank accounts,” he said in a press conference outside the Penang MACC headquarters here.

Razib claimed to have seen Thomas’ letter to Guan Eng on the suara.tv website and the Facebook account of “Peniup Wisel Siber” on June 2.

A day before, FMT reported sighting documents showing that Guan Eng had asked the Attorney-General’s Chambers to free the tycoon’s bank accounts, which were frozen due to investigations into RM4 million in transactions relating to 1MDB-linked funds.

The report said Thomas subsequently ordered MACC to lift the freeze on all four bank accounts. MACC later confirmed that the freeze was lifted on the AG’s instructions.

Yesterday, former prime minister Najib Razak posted photos purportedly showing letters regarding a tycoon’s bank accounts, asking Guan Eng whose signatures were shown on the documents.

In his posts, he said: “Is this your handwriting and your signature mentioning Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad in seeking action from Attorney-General Tommy Thomas to lift the freeze on the tycoon’s bank account?”

