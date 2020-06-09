Syed Saddiq’s parents called up by MACC for 4th time

PETALING JAYA: The parents of former PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman have been called up by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) again to assist in investigations, believed to be over the agency’s probe into some RM250,000 in cash missing from the former minister’s home.

Syed Saddiq said this was the fourth time they had been called up by MACC, adding that they would cooperate fully with the investigations.

“Some people have made up stories, saying my mum and dad do not work and accusing them of nonsense.

“The students whom my mum taught for the past 38 years can be witnesses to how dedicated a teacher she has been,” he said in an Instagram post today.

MACC recently seized RM600,000 in cash from the homes of two PPBM Youth members, saying the money was believed to have been misappropriated from the party.

MACC investigations director Norazlan Mohd Razali said statements were recorded from the two men on June 5 during investigations into the disappearance of RM250,000 from Syed Saddiq’s house.

Syed Saddiq was also ordered to declare his assets as part of the MACC probe, believed to be carried out under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act related to gratification and bribery.

MACC launched the investigation following a complaint related to the loss of the cash.

Syed Saddiq lodged a police report on March 29, saying the money had been kept in a safe box at his house.

He also said only a few people knew the combination code for the safe, which he last opened on March 13 or 14.

He has refused to respond to speculation on the incident, including media reports that the money belonged to PPBM.

