Be smart and join us, Sarawak party tells ex-PKR man

KUCHING: A Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) leader has invited Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang to join his party following his resignation from PKR.

Joining PRS would be a “smart move” on Jugah’s part since it would be his best chance of retaining his seat in the next parliamentary election, PRS Youth chief Snowdan Lawan told FMT.

“We are not desperate to have him join us as we have potential leaders in PRS to contest the seat in the coming general election,” he said.

“But if he wants to be a candidate, then he should be in the right party because the Lubok Antu seat belongs to PRS and it is non-negotiable.

“We can get back the Lubok Antu seat with or without him.

“PKR has been buried. So we’re extending our life support to him.”

PRS is a member of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), the coalition that rules the state.

It was reported last Friday that Jugah, a PKR vice-president, had quit the party to become an independent.

Pledging his support for GPS and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government, he said Lubok Antu, a rural area, needed the government’s support in order for it develop.

“I had a discussion with my supporters and they agreed that I support the PN government for the benefit of Lubok Antu and its development,” he said.

