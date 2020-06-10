Cop, wife among 6 killed in 3-vehicle road crash near Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: A police sergeant and his wife were among six people killed in a crash involving three vehicles on Jalan Tungku near Kampung Membantu near here this morning.

Lahad Datu police chief Nasri Mansor said the crash, involving a trailer lorry, a pick-up truck and a car, occurred at 8.30am.

“Lizam Ibrahim, 50, who was driving the pick-up truck, and his wife, Suhana Wahap, 39, died at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Lizam was just transferred to the Cenderawasih police station from the Kinabatangan police station a week ago, he said.

The other victims who died were lorry driver Tajuddin Mansur, 64, and Mohamad Faddhil Abd Jaid, 36; Mohd Jamil Janil, 22; and Hatijah Jakaria, 35, who were in the car.

Nasri said initial investigations revealed that the lorry driver, travelling from Lahad Datu to Tungku, lost control of the vehicle when going downhill and veered onto the opposite lane and crashed into the other vehicles.

Following the collision, the lorry skidded and plunged into an 18m-deep ravine while the other two vehicles were reduced to a wreck.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



