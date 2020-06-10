Crime dropped 46.7% during MCO and CMCO period

KUALA LUMPUR: The crime rate in the country decreased by 46.7% during the 84 days of the movement control order (MCO) and the conditional MCO (CMCO), says Bukit Aman CID director Huzir Mohamed.

He said from March 18 till yesterday, 10,134 criminal cases had been reported, compared to 19,014 cases recorded in the 84 days prior to the enforcement of the MCO.

The criminal cases reported are divided into two types, namely violent crimes such as murder, rape and robbery, and property crimes involving vehicle theft and burglary.

“This means that the period during the MCO and CMCO was very safe, the cases dropped by 46.7% or about 8,880 cases,” he said at a special press conference in Bukit Aman today.

Meanwhile, Huzir warned the owners of nightclubs, pubs and entertainment centres to remain closed as per the directive under the restricted MCO (RMCO) currently being enforced.

“There have been several cases reported and police have made arrests,” he said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, in his special address, announced more relaxed regulations under the RMCO.

However, there are some activities or sectors still prohibited from operating, including pubs, nightclubs, entertainment centres, reflexology centres and karaoke centres.

