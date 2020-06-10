Family asked for second post-mortem because of hole in Nazrin’s head, says sister

SHAH ALAM: The older sister of the late Cradle Fund chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan told the High Court here today she and two of her siblings requested for a second post-mortem because their suspicion was aroused by a 1in hole in their youngest brother’s head.

Che Elainee Che Hassan, 63, the 21st prosecution witness in the Nazrin murder trial, said she and her siblings were also doubtful of the first post-mortem findings that Nazrin’s death was caused by injuries attributable to an explosion.

“On the day of the incident, I went to the mortuary at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital to see my brother’s body, and I saw a hole with a 1in diameter on the left side of his head. This made me and my siblings suspicious.

“The hole was round and it is not possible to be due to a blast injury as reported in the post-mortem findings,” she said when reading out her witness statement before judge Ab Karim Ab Rahman.

Che Elainee said she was also present during the exhumation of Nazrin’s body in October 2018 after the case was reclassified as a murder.

The court set July 13 and 14 for the defence team to bring a fire expert from Australia to assist in cross-examining the 20th prosecution witness, Edwin Galan Teruki.

Galan, the Fire and Rescue Department fire safety director, was an expert witness of the prosecution at the hearing on May 15.

Ab Karim said the court would not postpone the trial if the foreign expert, John Charles Plimsoll Horswell, was not present on the set dates.

Nazrin’s wife Samirah Muzaffar, 44, a former senior executive with Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia, and two teenagers, aged 17 and 14, are charged, along with Indonesian citizen Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, with Nazrin’s murder.

They are alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Mutiara Homes, Mutiara Damansara, between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018 and 4am the following day.

The hearing continues on Friday.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



