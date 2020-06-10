Malaysia can discuss easing border controls, says health ministry

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia can start discussing with its neighbours, Singapore, Brunei and Thailand, on easing border controls as only two Covid-19 cases were reported with no local transmissions today.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this could take place once local virus cases are under control.

Speaking during his press conference here today, he said if local transmissions are well controlled, then Malaysia could work with Singapore, Brunei and Thailand on easing travel restrictions.

However, Malaysia would need to look at its SOPs to ease such travel, he added.

“The most important thing is an agreement with all these countries,” he added.

Asked on how long SOPs for local public transport, with observance of social distancing, needed to continue, he said Malaysia is now at its recovery phase till Aug 31.

“We have 83 days to open different sectors and monitor them. If we can open all without any increase in the number of cases, then that is the balance we want.”

Noor Hisham said the health ministry wanted to empower the public to follow the different SOPs.

“Today, we are seeing the outcome from adhering to SOPs. I hope the compliance will continue,” he added.

Noor Hisham further advised the public to heed the 3Cs — avoid crowded places, confined places and close conversation.

He urged everyone to continue washing their hands regularly with soap and encouraged the public to wear masks when venturing out.

