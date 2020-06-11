No deaths but new infections back to double-digit figure

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry today announced 31 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

There were no deaths reported.

Eleven of the new cases were imported. Nineteen are foreigners, and one Malaysian.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced 51 recoveries since yesterday.

This brings the cases nationwide to 8,369, with 1186 active cases still receiving treatment as of noon today.

Noor Hisham said five patients are still in the intensive care units (ICU) across the country.

