NUTP recommends September opening for primary schools

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) has recommended that primary schools in the country reopen in September or October following the announcement that pupils sitting for major examinations will return to school on June 24.

However, NUTP president Aminuddin Awang said this was subject to the Covid-19 situation as well as the decisions of the National Security Council and health ministry.

“We hope that by the end of September or October, Covid-19 would have subsided, allowing teachers and students to return to school as usual,” he said in an interview on Bernama TV yesterday.

He said even though schools have not yet reopened, teachers still had to conduct online teaching and learning from home throughout the duration of the movement control order (MCO) and conditional MCO.

“The teachers are always ready to report for duty to fulfil their responsibilities in providing education to students.

“In fact, some teachers have been recording certain subject syllabi or preparing specific modules to pass to the students when school reopens as they do not want the students to miss out on any important topics.”

Aminuddin also proposed that the pedagogical aspects and standard operating procedures for learning and teaching be improved, whereby only four core subjects are taught in the classroom while the rest are communicated via virtual learning.

He also suggested that the morning session be held from 8am to 12noon and the afternoon session from 1pm to 5pm.

“NUTP is confident that with the diverse facilities and skill sets today, teachers will be able to realise this goal,” he said.

Yesterday, Education Minister Radzi Jidin announced that schools across the country would reopen from June 24 for students sitting for public examinations, namely SPM, STPM, SVM and STAM, as well as their international equivalents.



