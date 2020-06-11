Work on 2 Sarawak bridges resumes

SPAOH (Sarawak): The bridge projects for Sungai Krian and Batang Saribas have resumed construction after being delayed for three months as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) and the conditional MCO.

Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg said each project site should adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the new normal under the recovery MCO.

“We are also providing hostels at each construction site for workers. Before starting work, they would have their body temperature checked and the construction office would also have to comply with the SOP of the new normal,” he said after visiting the bridge construction sites at Batang Krian and Batang Saribas in Pusa district here today.

Abang Johari earlier said the resumption of works on the construction projects which have been postponed would revitalise the economy in the areas in stages.

“The projects would provide employment to contractors, suppliers and those involved to revive the economy of Sarawak,” he said.

He added that when completed, the two bridge projects, costing about RM450 million would benefit the residents in the areas.

