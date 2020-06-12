Death cert prompted exhumation request, says Cradle Fund CEO’s sister

SHAH ALAM: The eldest sister of the late Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd chief executive officer, Nazrin Hassan, told the High Court here today she had agreed to have Nazrin’s body exhumed after studying his death certificate.

Che Elainee Che Hassan, 63, said she had also agreed for a second post-mortem to be conducted after looking at the cause of death stated on the death certificate.

“I agreed for the exhumation process to allow the second post-mortem to be conducted based on the death certificate that I obtained from KKM (health ministry).

“The cause of death stated was due to complication of blast injuries whereas the fire department’s investigations did not find any trace of explosion (at the scene),” she said when replying to a question from counsel LS Leonard.

Elainee, the 21st prosecution witness, said she had also discussed the exhumation of Nazrin’s body with her two younger siblings and it took her two weeks to make a decision.

“I’m disputing the cause of death based on what has been stated in the death certificate, not based on the (first) post-mortem report as I did not get to see it at all,” she said.

Following her request, she said, the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court allowed the application by police to exhume Nazrin’s body.

Nazrin’s wife Samirah Muzaffar, 44, a former senior executive with Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia, and two teenagers, aged 17 and 14, were charged on March 12 last year, along with Indonesian citizen Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, with Nazrin’s murder.

They were alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Mutiara Homes, Mutiara Damansara, between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018 and 4am the following day.

The trial before judge Ab Karim Ab Rahman continues next Friday.

