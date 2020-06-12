Don’t drag Sabahans into your mess, Umno tells state minister

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Umno has warned state Infrastructure Development Minister Peter Anthony not to involve Sabahans in his money laundering charges by portraying state rights are being eroded through the charges.

Its communications director, Ghazalie Ansing, contended Anthony had purposely tried to rally the people behind him in the case pursued by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Ghazalie said the Warisan vice-president’s actions were inappropriate considering that the case against him was by the anti-graft agency and not the state’s population.

“As such, we remind Anthony not to deliberately confuse Sabahans by telling them to rise up to defend the state’s dignity by claiming Sabah is being bullied by the Perikatan Nasional government, particularly Umno.

“He is trying to create the perception as if his case has something to do with his political struggles to defend Sabah’s rights. This argument has no basis,” he said in a statement here today.

Anthony claimed trial yesterday to five charges of money laundering and accepting the proceeds of illegal activities totalling RM8.75 million between 2014 and 2016 at the Sessions Court here yesterday.

The Melalap assemblyman had the day before claimed that the MACC case against him was politically motivated, saying the PN government was trying to break their spirit in Sabah so that they would join their ranks.

“But what’s important is that we should rise up against people who want to bring down Sabahans,” Anthony said.

Ghazalie contended however that what Anthony was attempting was to manipulate Sabahans for his own interests.

“Don’t be tricked into believing the politics of hate that they are trying to instil,” he said.

