I was feeling feverish, says Sabah rep on absence at meeting with CM

KOTA KINABALU: One of the assemblymen missing from yesterday’s meeting between Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal and his elected representatives has dismissed talk that he is ready to ditch the state coalition to link up with the opposition.

Kuala Penyu rep Limus Jury, of Upko, said he was feeling under the weather, hence, the reason for his absence.

“I was feeling feverish and, besides that, I was in Kuala Lumpur.

“I don’t know where these rumours came from. It never crossed my mind. No need to talk so much about that now,” he said when contacted today.

He was responding to speculation, especially on social media, that he and another rep were crossing over to the opposition following their absence during the gathering to show support for Shafie here yesterday.

Besides Limus, others missing yesterday were Warisan MPs Mohammadin Ketapi (Silam) and Azis Jamman (Sepanggar) as well as assemblymen James Ratib (Sugut) of Upko and DAP’s Calvin Chong (Elopura).

Shafie had said Mohammadin could not attend due to him moving house in Kuala Lumpur while the rest had apologised, too, saying they could not make it due to urgent matters.

The Warisan president said he had the support of all his 47 assemblymen, including the nominated reps, in the Warisan-DAP-PKR-Upko state coalition.

Limus said he had to respond to many queries on the rumours about him and others leaving but that he was still with Upko and the current state leadership spearheaded by Warisan.

As such, he said the presence of most of the elected reps yesterday showed that Shafie still commanded the majority support in the state assembly.

“It’s normal for this kind of rumours to go around on social media, particularly during this period of political uncertainty now.

“In any case, we will just have to wait and see,” he said.

FMT has reached out to Ratib but has yet to receive a response.

Meanwhile, Chong said his support remains with the current state government.

He said he had told Sabah government backbenchers’ chairman Jamawi Jaafar, who is Kemabong assemblyman, of his reasons for not turning up yesterday.

“I had prior appointments in Sandakan. I also could not find any flights to get me there for the meeting on time.

“So I decided not to come. Jamawi knows the whole story. No need to worry, I am still with the state government.”

The state coalition holds an 18-seat majority in the 65-seat state assembly. The opposition has a combined 17 seats, comprising Sabah PPBM (9), Parti Bersatu Sabah (4), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (3) and Umno (1).

