Insist on proof that barbers are virus-free, says Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob says customers have the right to ask their barbers for letters of proof that they have tested negative for Covid-19.
He said customers should insist on the document, especially if their barber is not a local. He later added that all barbers, regardless of nationality, must be screened for the virus.
“Customers have a right to ask for the letter from the clinic. They can actually help the government,” he said in a press conference here today.
“I ask that those who are cutting their hair who identify their barber as a foreign worker – I ask that they insist on the letter of proof.”
This way, he said, customers could help the government identify foreign workers who have yet to be screened for Covid-19.
MORE TO COME
CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA
Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.