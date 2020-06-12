Insist on proof that barbers are virus-free, says Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob says customers have the right to ask their barbers for letters of proof that they have tested negative for Covid-19.

He said customers should insist on the document, especially if their barber is not a local. He later added that all barbers, regardless of nationality, must be screened for the virus.

“Customers have a right to ask for the letter from the clinic. They can actually help the government,” he said in a press conference here today.

“I ask that those who are cutting their hair who identify their barber as a foreign worker – I ask that they insist on the letter of proof.”

This way, he said, customers could help the government identify foreign workers who have yet to be screened for Covid-19.

