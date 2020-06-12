MACC seeks help of former minister’s senior aide in investigations

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is tracking a former senior aide to a former minister to help in investigations.

The former aide was identified as Mohd Saifullah Mohd Minggu @ Mohd Hisham, 29, whose last known address was Km2, Jalan Bubul, Peti Surat 351, 91308, Semporna, Sabah.

Members of the public who know or have information on Saifullah are asked to contact the investigating officer, ACP Mohd Fairul Aswan Salleh, at 013-520 8426 / 03-8870 0562 or email [email protected].

The agency did not mention what case these investigations involved. However, it had been previously reported that Saifullah served as a special officer to former tourism minister Mohamaddin Ketapi.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



