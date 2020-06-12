Musa Aman met by supporters on his return to Sabah from KL

KOTA KINABALU: Former chief minister Musa Aman was greeted by about 50 loyal supporters on arriving at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport here today.

Wearing a blue suit and sporting a cane, the Sungai Sibuga assemblyman was welcomed with loud clapping from Umno and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) supporters as he emerged from the arrival hall at 4pm.

He had arrived on a flight from Kuala Lumpur.

Accompanied by his aides, Musa did not stop to speak to the media and later boarded a black Toyota Alphard. It was not immediately known where he was headed to.

On hand to receive Musa were Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Minister and PBS president Maximus Ongkili and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Arthur Joseph Kurup.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court recently freed Musa Aman of his 46 corruption and money laundering charges in relation to timber concessions in the state.

Judge Muhammad Jamil Hussin made the decision after the prosecution, represented by deputy public prosecutor Azhar Abdul Hamid, said it was withdrawing all charges against Musa.

Musa, who was chief minister from 2003 to 2018, claimed trial to 35 corruption charges on Nov 5, 2018. Of these, five were subsequently dropped.

Meanwhile, Ongkili said he was happy with the progress made under the Perikatan Nasional government thus far.

“Everything is normal and moving forward well,” he told reporters gathered at the airport.

