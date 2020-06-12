Rais Hussin is new MDEC chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: The communications and multimedia ministry today announced the appointment of Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff as the new chairman of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) for two years effective June 15.

The entrepreneur, who has wide experience in information technology and communications, will succeed Mathialakan Chelliah who had held the position for two years, the ministry said in a statement today.

Rais is the co-author of “4IR: AI, Blockchain, Fintech — Reinventing a Nation”.

He holds a PhD in Business Administration from the International Islamic University Malaysia.

In the statement, Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah expressed confidence that Rais would carry out his responsibilities with full dedication for the development of the country’s digital economy.

