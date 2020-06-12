Recoveries more than triple new Covid-19 cases

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry today announced 33 new Covid-19 cases, an increase by two cases from yesterday.

This brings the infection tally to 8,402 , with 1,115 active cases still receiving treatment as of noon today.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced that 103 recoveries were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 7,168 or 85.31 % of the total number of infections.

From the 33 new cases reported today, 16 cases are imported cases. The remaining 17 are local transmissions, with 14 cases involving foreigners.

Noor Hisham also announced one additional death, bringing the number of fatalities to 119.

More to come

