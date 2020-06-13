Don’t be duped by fake virus screening scam, says health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The public has been urged to check an official list of hospitals and clinics which carry out Covid-19 screening to avoid confusion and being duped by irresponsible parties.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said over 50 private hospitals and clinics have been approved to conduct the screening.

The public should refer to the ministry’s Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre portal and also immediately report to the authorities if they were aware of fake Covid-19 screening documents being issued.

He said such activities were in violation of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act and stern action could be taken.

Yesterday it was reported that police arrested five Bangladeshi men after they were suspected to be involved in the syndication of fake Covid-19 screening documents involving foreigners, in a raid at Jalan Tengkat Tong Shin on June 9.

