Don’t believe fake news that I don’t want Singaporeans here, says Ismail

PETALING JAYA: Senior Minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob has warned the public to be wary of fake news after claims that he does not welcome Singaporeans in the country.

Holding up a screenshot of a tweet which alleged that he did not want Singaporeans in the country, he said the false allegation could strain ties between the two countries.

“In reality, our borders are closed to all foreign nationals, including Singaporeans,” he said during his daily press conference today.

Ismail also alluded to an altered audio recording of him claiming that Singaporeans who want to enter Malaysia via the Causeway to fill up their cars with petrol, have dinner or go shopping should refrain from doing so.

“This is really bad news,” he said.

“It also appears that my speech was altered. I think all Malaysians would know my voice, but maybe not Singaporeans as they do not watch this daily press conference.”

Ismail said he had lodged reports with the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to investigate the matter.

Ismail said 266 investigation papers had been opened by the police and MCMC over Covid-19-related fake news.

From this number, 179 are still being investigated, 30 have been prosecuted in court, 11 were issued warnings and 18 individuals have pleaded guilty.

Ismail advised the public to call 03-8911 5103 or visit www.sebenarnya.my to confirm the veracity of any dubious content.

