Education TV may be on air longer than 2 hours a day, says minister

KUANTAN: Officials of the communications and education ministries are discussing longer broadcasting hours of TV Pendidikan (Educational TV) programmes, including creating a new channel.

Communications minister Saifuddin Abdullah said learning from home was becoming more important because of the Covid-19 pandemic, as schools remain closed and only examination classes allowed to resume.

TV Pendidikan has been on air for two hours a day via RTM’s TV Okey channel since April 6.

“We are now discussing about increasing the airtime using the same platform or another special channel for TV Pendidikan,” he said.



