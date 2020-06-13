Lawyer in Risda land deal remanded for 7 days

KOTA KINABALU: The lawyer involved in a controversial Risda land deal was remanded for seven days at the Magistrate’s Court here today to assist in the case.

His assistance had been sought by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) since 2017.

It was believed the criminal breach of trust case involved RM15 million, the sum paid by Risda to the lawyer’s firm as the deposit to acquire a 2,428ha piece of land in Tongod in the interior portion of Sabah in 2016.

The deal fell through and Risda lodged a police report on the matter in 2016.

He arrived at the Kota Kinabalu court complex at 9.40am in an orange MACC T-shirt, accompanied by several officers and his lawyer, Zahir Shah.

Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles allowed the remand order requested by MACC prosecuting officer Faliq Bashiruddin after hearing arguments from both sides for 50 minutes.

It is understood the lawyer was detained at the Sabah MACC office along Jalan UMS yesterday after he turned up with his lawyer around 4.15pm.

The Risda land deal had also been linked to Warisan vice-president Peter Anthony, who had recently claimed trial to money laundering charges amounting to RM8.75 million on June 11.

The case is being investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



