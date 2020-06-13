One Covid-19 death reported, with recoveries reaching triple digits

PUTRAJAYA: One new Covid-19-related death was reported by the health ministry today, bringing the total number of fatalities to 120.

The deceased was a 96-year-old Malaysian woman in Sabah who died at her home on June 12. She was screened upon arrival at Hospital Queen Elizabeth and tested positive.

The source of the infection is still under investigation.

Forty-three new cases were reported, pushing the total number of infected patients nationwide so far to 8,445, with 1,014 active cases.

The new cases comprised five imported cases, while the 38 local transmissions involved 15 Malaysians and 23 foreigners.

At a press conference today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said four patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with none requiring respiratory assistance.

He said 143 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 7,311.

