Perlis postpones market reopening to later date

KANGAR: The Kangar Municipal Council (MPK) has decided to postpone the reopening of day and night markets throughout the state to a later date.

It said the postponement was to ensure the reopening could be carried out in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the National Security Council (MKN).

In a statement, the council also said it planned to set up hawker bazaars at selected locations. It said details would be announced in the near future.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced that all morning and night markets as well as bazaars across the country will be allowed to resume operations from Monday, subject to the SOPs set by the health ministry.

Johor, Perak, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan have announced that they would allow their markets to resume operations in stages.

