PN govt will fall if Umno leaders convicted in court, says Dr M

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad claims that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will ensure that the several Umno leaders implicated in court cases will go free to prevent the collapse of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

The former prime minister said the trials of six Umno leaders, including Najib Razak and party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, were still ongoing, and that Muhyiddin only had the support of 114 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat.

Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, former Tabung Haji chairman Azeez Abd Rahim, Ahmad Maslan and Bung Moktar Radin are also still undergoing court trials.

“If these six individuals are found guilty by the courts, they will no longer be elected representatives.

“With that, Muhyiddin’s supporters will decrease to 108, which is less than half (111 MPs) of the reps (in Dewan Rakyat).

“Thus, Muhyiddin’s government will fall.

“That is why Muhyiddin will ensure these six elected representatives are found not guilty,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Mahathir said it was “for sure” that the six MPs would be cleared in court, citing the cases of Hollywood producer Riza Aziz and former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman.

