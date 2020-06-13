Pregnant Rohingya teen jailed 10 months for abusing 3 brothers who refused to beg

KUALA LUMPUR: A Rohingya teenager was sentenced to 10 months in jail by the Sessions Court here for abusing her three younger siblings after they refused to follow her instructions to beg for money.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi ordered the 18-year-old to be sentenced from the day she was arrested, namely Dec 16, 2019.

For the first three charges, the teen pleaded guilty to beating three boys, aged six, 10 and 11, with intent to abuse, on Jalan Bukit Bintang here at 10am on Dec 3, 2019.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cardholder was charged under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Afiq Nazrin Zaharinan urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence against the accused.

The teenager pleaded for leniency on the grounds she was eight months pregnant and had no means to pay any fines.

