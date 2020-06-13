Restriction on number of visitors to 20 still applies, says Ismail Sabri

PETALING JAYA: Senior Minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said standard operating procedures (SOPs), which limit private gatherings of not more than 20 people at any one time, are still valid during the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

The government last month allowed friends and relatives in the same state to celebrate Hari Raya together as long as they do not exceed 20 people per group, and Ismail said that permission was only granted for the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“There should have been no other celebrations after that first day,” he said during his daily press conference today.

“I know many are back in their villages now, but our SOPs remain the same. Social distancing, washing hands, wearing masks … If we can, we shouldn’t have too many people in our homes,” he added.

He was asked about the visitor limit in view of the lifting of cross-border travel during the RMCO, which started on Wednesday, and the upcoming Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations next month.

