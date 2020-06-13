Retiree loses RM740,000 to bogus cop in Macau scam

KUANTAN: A retiree lost RM740,000 after being duped by a Macau scam syndicate member posing as a police officer for more than three months.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 65-year-old woman received a phone call from the man in March.

He said the caller introduced himself as an officer from the Kota Kinabalu district police station and said he was conducting an investigation against her in connection with money laundering activities.

The woman denied any involvement in such activities but was told to transfer her savings to a new bank account so it could be returned to her once the investigation was over, Wazir told reporters here today.

He said the caller also warned her not to tell anyone, including her family members, or she would be charged under the Official Secrets Act for disclosing information on police investigations.

The retiree claimed to have made several cash transfers to the bank account since March 23.

However, she became suspicious after failing to contact the man when she needed to use her money.

She lodged a report at the Kuantan district police headquarters yesterday.



