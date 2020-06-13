Sabah reopens wildlife park, orangutan and sun bear centres

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s Lok Kawi Wildlife Park, Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre and Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre will be reopened to visitors with health protocols in check from Monday.

These wildlife centres were closed since the start of the movement control order last March 18.

Sabah Wildlife director Augustine Tuuga said this today, saying the decision to reopen these facilities was in view of the state government’s decision to allow the resumption of ecotourism.

He said the centres will adhere to the standard operating procedures set by the tourism, culture and environment ministry, the National Security Council and the health ministry to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Please be clear that the three popular tourist spots are only open to locals and Malaysian visitors for the time being.

“I advise visitors, in the interest of personal safety, to follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) which have been set as the new norm to avoid the spread of Covid-19 while visiting these centres,” Tuuga said in a statement issued here today.

