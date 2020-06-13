Selangor deputy speaker quits PKR, cites loss of confidence in Anwar

SHAH ALAM: PKR deputy Wanita chief and Selangor deputy speaker Dr Daroyah Alwi quit the party today, citing a loss of confidence in the leadership of party president Anwar Ibrahim.

Daroyah, a two-term assemblyman for Sementa, Selangor, and former state exco member, effectively relinquishes all party posts following her resignation.

This is the latest in a spate of exits from PKR since Jugah Muyang, a former party vice-president and Lubok Antu MP, quit last week and threw his support behind the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

The party has seen various members quit the party over the past few months, including two assemblymen in Kedah which led to the downfall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) state government under Mukhriz Mahathir.

PKR women’s wing’s chief Haniza Talha is still suspended from the party for allegedly meeting former deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali and former vice president Zuraida Kamurddin at a hotel in Damansara on Feb 24.

Azmin and Zuraida were sacked following their involvement in the so-called “Sheraton move” which saw the collapse of the PH government and the emergence of the PN administration.

