Selangor Wanita PKR throws support behind party after its chief quits

PETALING JAYA: Selangor Wanita PKR has reaffirmed its support for the party’s leadership after its chief left the party earlier today.

Dr Daroyah Alwi, who is also Wanita PKR deputy chief and Selangor deputy speaker, left the party today citing a loss of confidence in the leadership of party president Anwar Ibrahim.

“Leaders come and go, but the goal has never changed,” said Selangor Wanita PKR in a statement.

“The existing leaders have the strong qualities and leadership that will continue to push the women’s wing under the administration of Anwar Ibrahim and Amiruddin Shari at the central and state level respectively.”

The statement was issued by Bukit Melawati assemblyman Juwairiya Zulkifli, Batu Tiga assemblyman Rodziah Ismail, Permatang assemblyman Rozana Zainal Abidin, PKR Wanita Selangor vice-president Sangetha Jayakumar and 18 Selangor Wanita PKR division heads.

Daroyah, a two-term assemblyman for Sementa and a former state exco member, relinquished all party posts following her resignation and says she will remain an independent assemblyman for now.

Daroyah also resigned as the Kapar division leader and she left along with 48 other Selangor Wanita PKR leaders.

During a press conference earlier today, Daroyah said Anwar and his supporters had failed to fulfil the responsibility given to them by party members.

She also said the work of women was no longer appreciated in the party despite being the main machinery in mobilising PKR’s campaigns.

Daroyah’s resignation is the latest in a string of exits from PKR and controversy surrounding Wanita PKR.

Jugah Muyang, the Lubok Antu MP and a former PKR vice-president, quit last week and threw his support behind the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Two assemblymen in Kedah also left the party recently, leading to the downfall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) state government under Mukhriz Mahathir.

Meanwhile, Wanita PKR’s chief Haniza Talha remains suspended from the party for allegedly meeting former deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali and former vice-president Zuraida Kamurddin in February.

Azmin and Zuraida were sacked following their involvement in the so-called “Sheraton move”, which saw the collapse of the PH government and the rise of the PN administration.

