Yong accuses Warisan’s Liew of being oblivious to Sabah claim issue

KOTA KINABALU: Former Sabah chief minister Yong Teck Lee today accused former federal de facto law minister Liew Vui Keong of being oblivious to the Sabah claim made by descendants of the Sulu sultanate in a court in Spain.

The Sabah Progressive Party president also said Liew had also acted like a “coward” by having his men respond to issues for him and left the matter to be handled by newly appointed federal ministers from Sabah.

He said the so-called Sabah claimant, the Kiram family, had filed the case in 2019 in a court in Madrid, when Liew was still a federal minister.

“Liew, in his own statement, resolved to hide behind his men in response to my calls as to why the Warisan leaders in Sabah were silent over this matter, showing that he is a coward.

“He also asked me to ask the federal ministers from Sabah to answer for him. This confirms that he was oblivious of the matter,” he said in a statement here today.

Liew, in a proxy response to Yong, had named Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Jeffrey Kitingan and Minister-in-charge of Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Maximus Ongkili, who are both Sabahans, to answer Yong’s call as to why the Warisan leaders had been quiet over the court case.

The Federal Court office, under the Perikatan Nasional federal government, had received the orders from the Kota Kinabalu High Court recently that the Kiram family’s claim on Sabah at the Madrid court had no effect on Malaysia.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



