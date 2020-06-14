Covid-19 detainee at Bukit Jalil immigration depot dies

PUTRAJAYA: One new Covid-19-related death was reported by the health ministry today, bringing the number of fatalities due to the pandemic to 121.

The deceased was a 67-year-old Indian national with a history of chronic illnesses like diabetes, high-blood pressure and heart and kidney diseases. He was a detainee at the Bukit Jalil immigration depot.

The man was found unconscious before being rushed to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Mukhriz, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

He died on June 12 and tests found that he was positive for Covid-19. The autopsy results are still pending.

Eight new cases were reported, pushing the total number of infected patients nationwide so far to 8,453, with 986 active cases.

At a press conference today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said four patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with none requiring respiratory assistance.

He said 35 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 7,346.

