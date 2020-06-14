DJ Patrick Teoh pleads not guilty to insulting TMJ

JOHOR BAHRU: Popular deejay Patrick Teoh pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of making an offensive statement against the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, last month.

Teoh, whose actual name is Teoh Kang Yong, 73, claimed trial after the charge was read out to him before judge Kamarudin Kamsun.

According to the charge sheet, Teoh is alleged to have knowingly made the statement on his Facebook account at 5pm on May 8 with the intention to hurt the feelings of other people.

The charge was framed under subsection 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), with the offence punishable under subsection 233(1) of the same Act.

If convicted, he can be fined a maximum of RM50,000 or jailed up to one year or both, and is also liable to be fined RM1,000 for each day of the offence continuing after the conviction.

Kamarudin granted Teoh bail of RM10,000 in one surety and fixed July 20 this year for case mention and submission of documents.

The prosecution was conducted by Mohd Syafiq Ghazali while the accused was represented by lawyers Wong Hong Yi and M. Puravalen.

Teoh, dressed in a blue long-sleeved shirt, had arrived at the Johor Bahru court complex at 8.15am together with his wife, Chan Hui Min, 52.

