Kitingan merely a PN minion, says Warisan official

PENAMPANG: Sabah STAR chief Jeffrey Kitingan has been accused of trying to incite political instability in Sabah with his criticism of Warisan leader Shafie Apdal, who is chief minister.

Warisan treasurer-general Terrence Siambun said Shafie would not yield to political rivals in preventing assemblymen of the ruling Warisan-led coalition from joining Perikatan Nasional (PN).

He said Shafie was right to do so as political strife could have serious repercussions on the state economy.

“The Chief Minister holds the responsibility to ensure stability for all Sabahans, the business communities and investors,” Siambun said. “Any attempt to create political instability must be thwarted and perpetrators must be warned as failing to do so will affect the investors’ confidence.”

In a statement yesterday, Kitingan had described Shafie as “talking like a street gangster” for making threats against his political rivals. In response, Siambun described Kitingan as a person with no ideas on how to manage a state and one who was merely a minion in the eyes of PN leaders.

He said Kitingan had also been snubbed by top federal ministers at a meeting held in Kota Kinabalu yesterday, adding that PN leaders may have already realised that Kitangan, who is Tambunan assemblyman, is “nothing but talk.”

Siambun also described Kitingan as “the new Ibrahim Ali” in talking trash about Warisan.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



