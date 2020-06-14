Make sacrifices if you want PN to continue in govt, PPBM man tells Umno

PETALING JAYA: A PPBM Supreme Council member says Umno may need to make a lot of sacrifices if it wants the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition to continue.

PN would then be more stable than Pakatan Harapan and better than Barisan Nasional (BN), Wan Saiful Wan Jan said.

He admitted that Umno may lose the dominance it had as the major party in BN, adding that this situation may worry some of the party’s leaders.

“Right now, Umno needs to be given time and room to manage the transition. All parties in PN must understand and respect the process that is happening in the party.

“Umno leaders aren’t new to politics and they have had a lot of experience in managing change. Give them time and respect their internal process,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Wan Saiful also said PN’s registration as an official political entity needs to be done quickly as their opponents were raising many questions.

“I feel the registration is a prerequisite that must be fulfilled. I hope an announcement on this can be made soon.”

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan previously said PAS will continue to strengthen its political cooperation with PPBM and Umno in order to defend PN’s position while preparing for the 15th general election.

On May 17, PPBM, BN, PAS, GPS, PBS and STAR leaders signed a memorandum of understanding to confirm their support for the PN government, led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Wan Saiful said PN’s formation in February had raised many question marks as the coalition’s identity and agenda were still unclear.

However, he said PN had indirectly restored the position of the Malay people as the leaders of the government while ensuring the welfare of other races.

“During PH’s time, they sidelined the sentiments of the Malay people, causing instability.

“In PN, there was no jostle for the position of prime minister like what happened between Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim. Muhyiddin was supported by all parties,” he said.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



