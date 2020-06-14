Man held for drink driving and causing crash in PD

PORT DICKSON: A motorist has been arrested for allegedly causing a crash near the Dataran Segar traffic lights here while driving under the influence of alcohol last night.

Port Dickson district police chief Aidi Sham Mohamed said the 27-year-old motorist from Melaka was believed responsible for the crash involving his Honda City and another car of the same make driven by a 53-year-old man.

Both the drivers escaped unhurt in the 10.45pm incident, he added.

Following a tip-off, a police team conducting the Op Mabuk operation rushed to the location and tested the 27-year-old motorist for alcohol content, he said.

“The test using the SD2+ device showed a reading of 199mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

“The man was then taken to the Port Dickson district police traffic office for another breathalyser test with the EBA-11, which gave a reading of 124mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood,” he said in a statement here today.

Aidi said the 27-year-old motorist had been arrested for investigation under Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

