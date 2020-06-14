Muhyiddin hails blood donors, calls them national heroes

KUALA LUMPUR: Blood donors are national heroes because they voluntarily give blood to meet the needs of others and save lives, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said.

He said donors had sacrificed their time and energy to give blood during the recovery control movement order (RMCO) to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

“I would also like to thank those who had organised blood donation campaigns,” he said in a video message in conjunction with the national level Blood Donor Day themed “Safe Blood Saves Lives” on Facebook today.

“Through the campaigns, the public were given the opportunity to participate in blood donation drives set up at the nearest community hall, which is a more conducive venue for donors.”

Muhyiddin urged the people to continue to support the National Blood Centre and blood banks across the country.

“I call on all Malaysians, especially those who have yet to donate blood, to take the first step to being a regular blood donor in maintaining a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

