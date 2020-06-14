No meetings with elected reps, says Hamzah on Sabah visit

KOTA KINABALU: PPBM secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said his visit to Sabah had nothing to do with politics and his time was spent in meetings with officers from agencies under his home ministry.

The minister made no indication that his visit involved meetings with any Sabah politicians but he seemed to be aware of the rumours of political trouble in the state.

“I have not (met any politicians). I have visited the rat trails in Sabah’s east coast. I have also not met any ‘rats’ during my three days here.

“Maybe there are others who have met them but not me.

“My visit here is to meet officers and the various agencies under me,” he said when met here today.

Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal recently admitted there had been attempts to lobby state assemblymen in the ruling parties.

