Stop becoming so complacent about Covid-19, warns MP

PETALING JAYA: An MP has voiced concern over the increasingly “lax attitude” of people towards Covid-19, and the growing number of people not wearing face masks in public.

Subang MP Wong Chen said the growing trend is especially worrying as it comes at a time when countries such as China and Japan are reporting an increase in cases after relaxing lockdown restrictions.

He said while the global infection count now stands at almost 7.9 million with 430,000 deaths, the global one million infection mark was reached on April 2 — meaning the virus had spread from one million to almost eight million in just two and a half months.

“In my neighbourhood of Mont Kiara, I am witnessing more and more people taking a lax approach,” he said in a Facebook post today.

“For instance, the number of people going around without masks is increasing by the day.

“From my observations, around 90% of the people on the street were wearing masks only two weeks ago. When I went to the supermarket yesterday, that number has since dropped to around 60%.”

The PKR lawmaker said China and Japan had “supposedly successfully contained” the spread of the deadly virus.

China reported 57 new Covid-19 cases today — the highest daily figure since April. Today’s numbers have resulted in a partial lockdown being reintroduced in parts of Beijing.

Japan confirmed 47 new infections today, the highest daily figure since the government lifted lockdown restrictions in late May.

Wong also said people must be aware that the number of infections in India, the Middle East, South America and Africa is still increasing.

Eight new cases were reported in Malaysia today, pushing the total number of infected patients nationwide so far to 8,453, with 986 active cases.

Admitting that it is human nature to become complacent, Wong said the country had to remain vigilant and maintain a flexible policy approach towards reopening the economy and society.

“Internationally, we must continue to take a restrictive approach as many regions are still battling the spread of the virus.

“Again, I stress that as we reopen and relax our guard, we need to analyse and track more carefully the global infection rate numbers.”

