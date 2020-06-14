Vacate your seat, Selangor MB tells Daroyah

PETALING JAYA: Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari last night told Dr Daroyah Alwi to vacate her state seat after the Sementa assemblyman quit the party, “if she has any dignity”.

Amirudin, who is also the Selangor PKR chairman, slammed his former ally’s decision to quit the party.

“It is a betrayal of the people’s mandate who voted for Pakatan Harapan in the 14th general election,” he said in a statement.

He said Daroyah’s position as the Selangor deputy speaker would be dealt with by the speaker.

Daroyah resigned from PKR yesterday, citing loss of confidence in the leadership of party president Anwar Ibrahim.

The two-term assemblyman for Sementa and former state exco member, effectively relinquished all party posts following her resignation. She was the PKR deputy Wanita chief and Selangor Wanita chief.

She said she will remain an independent assemblyman for now.

Daroyah said Anwar and his supporters had failed to fulfil the responsibility given them by the majority of party members who had chosen them.

She also said the work of women was no longer appreciated although they had been the main machinery in mobilising PKR, adding that democracy no longer existed in the party.

Daroyah also resigned as the Kapar division leader and led 48 other Selangor PKR women leaders, councillors and division leaders out of the party.

