Active Covid-19 cases down to 973

PUTRAJAYA: Forty-one new Covid-19 cases were reported by the health ministry today, pushing the total number of infected patients nationwide so far to 8,494, including 973 active cases.

There were no new deaths during the past 24 hours, with the toll remaining at 121.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also said there were 54 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 7,400.

He said four patients were being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) with none requiring respiratory assistance.

More to come

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



