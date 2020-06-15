Double-shift system to be tested at clinics, says Noor Hisham

PUTRAJAYA: Health ministry officials are to look into manpower needs and additional positions required by a proposal to carry out a shift system at health clinics, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

The proposal, for two shifts at clinics, was made to reduce congestion at the health facilities by extending their hours of operation.

“But before we can carry out the proposal, we must study the ministry’s human resources and increase the number of posts to enable us to implement double shifts. We will conduct pilot tests at several clinics first and (study) their requirements,” he said at his daily press briefing today.

He was responding to a call made by Cuepacs, the congress of public sector unions, which urged the ministry to postpone the implementation of the double shift system at health clinics so that discussions can be held with the congress and the stakeholders.

Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry understands the issues of executing the proposal with the current manpower, as it may cause officers to work from morning until night.

“The issue is on the implementation. The proposal is good but the implementation issues must be addressed and discussed with the relevant agencies,” he added.

