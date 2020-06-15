Enough of ‘political manoeuvres’ from peninsula, says Warisan

KOTA KINABALU: The Warisan-led state government today said Sabahans are sick of the “political manoeuvres” that started in Peninsular Malaysia, following the resignation of two Upko assemblymen from the party.

Warisan vice-president Junz Wong said the majority of the people want to focus on rebuilding the state instead of being part of the “federal power play”.

“We do not want to be a part of it. The leadership of the state government wants to focus on rebuilding our homeland,” the state agriculture and food industry minister and Tanjung Aru assemblyman said in a statement.

Earlier, Sugut assemblyman James Ratib and Kuala Penyu assemblyman Limus Jury announced their resignation from Upko, saying they did not support Sabah being in opposition to the Perikatan Nasional federal government.

They said they would be independents for now.

Wong downplayed their departure and said the state government was intact with a “solid two-thirds majority”.

“The Sabah government still commands 41 out of 60 state assembly seats whereas Perikatan Nasional has only 19, which includes the two who left today.

“This is not inclusive of the five appointed assemblymen, and we have another quota for the appointed assemblyman,” he said.

