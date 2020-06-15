King sets protocol aside for a roti break alone

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah set protocol aside today as he stopped by a local shop in Pekan for a snack of roti tempayan or naan bread .

His Majesty who is well known for his humility, dropped by at the shop while on his way to the Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council Asnaf Complex in Sungai Soi.

Three photographs of the King, clad in green shirt and black pants, enjoying his alone time while having his meal, were posted on the official Facebook and Instagram account of Istana Negara (@istana_negara) this afternoon.

His Majesty’s casual demeanor received positive reactions from social media users who sang praises to the King, commending him on his affability and modesty.

On Instagram, the post garnered over 38,000 likes within a few hours.

Account holder @rohani_abdullah wrote “people-oriented” on the comment section while @hamidahcemari wrote “Touched to see a ruler who has the people at heart.”

Another user @janetteyip wrote: “Wish I was there to meet and pay for his lunch as a small token of appreciation for being such a caring YDPA (Yang di-Pertuan Agong) towards us rakyat”.

