PUTRAJAYA: Preschools and kindergartens will be allowed to operate from July 1 onwards, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

He said the decision was made after the education ministry proposed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) at a special meeting of ministers today.

He added that the ministry would announce the SOPs in detail soon.

